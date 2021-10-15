Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94,329.78

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $94,329.78 and $33.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.70 or 0.00344061 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,526,055 coins and its circulating supply is 10,526,051 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

