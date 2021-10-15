BitWhite Reaches Market Cap of $134,230.36 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $134,230.36 and approximately $198,728.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

