BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $49.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of BJRI opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $39,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after buying an additional 235,325 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 263.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 296,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

