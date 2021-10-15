BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,258. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

