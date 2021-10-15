BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Koppers worth $111,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $714.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.