BlackRock Inc. Has $103.90 Million Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 278.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ocugen worth $103,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,500 shares of company stock worth $1,056,100 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCGN opened at $10.05 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

