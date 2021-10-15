BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Century Aluminum worth $107,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 359.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,952 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 251.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.