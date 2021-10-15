BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,042,838 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,414,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,042,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $115,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth $214,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $375,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

