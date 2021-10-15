BlackRock Inc. Sells 134,679 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.64% of Bumble worth $112,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,759,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BMBL opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

