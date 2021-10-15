BlackRock Inc. Sells 161,897 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,897 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.03% of Lakeland Financial worth $109,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on LKFN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

