BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $1,035.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $952.93.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $895.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $866.42. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

