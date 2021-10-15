Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

