Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.91. 33,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,834,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

