Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the September 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,247. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.