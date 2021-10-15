Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.59. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 395,730 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

