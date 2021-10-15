Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $492,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $176.58 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average of $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

