Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 45.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in AerCap by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in AerCap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

