Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 67,750.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.