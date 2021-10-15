Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,014 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

