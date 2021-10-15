Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MEI opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

