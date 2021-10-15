Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

