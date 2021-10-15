BMO Capital Markets Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.71.

TA opened at $53.89 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $785.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 171.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

