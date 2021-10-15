Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $2.14 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $128,153.83 and $62,345.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00067589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00112942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.26 or 0.99876983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.27 or 0.06344090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

