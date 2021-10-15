BORA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.16 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BORA has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. BORA has a total market cap of $159.38 million and $19.16 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00216057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00095014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

