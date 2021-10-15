BP (LON:BP) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 310 ($4.05). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.10 ($4.97).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 357.70 ($4.67) on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.57.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.