Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $5,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,735,000 after buying an additional 86,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

