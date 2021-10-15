Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Renasant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $38.53 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

