Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 699.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 349.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 82,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $157.72 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $158.49. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.