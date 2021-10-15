Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC opened at $41.68 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

