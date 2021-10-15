Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

