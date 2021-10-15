Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,767 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.64% of Republic First Bancorp worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.36. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.