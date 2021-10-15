Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atkore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $88.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

