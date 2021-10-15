Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 458.8% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BRDG stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $19.56.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
