Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, an increase of 458.8% from the September 15th total of 50,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BRDG stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.97 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRDG. Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

