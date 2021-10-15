Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 68,191 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.