Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.53 Million in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 80.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

