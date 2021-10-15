Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average is $217.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

