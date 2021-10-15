Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of EAT opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

