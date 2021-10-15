British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,609.50 ($34.09) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,656.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,731.64.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
