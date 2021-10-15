British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,609.50 ($34.09) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,656.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,731.64.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

