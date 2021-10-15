Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $539,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.07 and a 200 day moving average of $475.74. The company has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.