Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $25,726,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 54,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.12. 26,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,569. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

