Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,813 shares of company stock worth $40,779,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.07. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

