Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.49. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

CTLT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.81. 8,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,436. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,673 shares of company stock valued at $29,701,386. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

