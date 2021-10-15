Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 154,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,547. The company has a market cap of $129.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

