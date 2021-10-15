Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 154,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,547. The company has a market cap of $129.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

