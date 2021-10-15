Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.03. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 5,532,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

