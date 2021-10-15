Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce $134.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $602.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

