Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $75.65. 1,606,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 2.35. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

