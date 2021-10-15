Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post earnings per share of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.63. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.91. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.