Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 1,280,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

