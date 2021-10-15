Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.66 Million

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to post sales of $60.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.11 million and the lowest is $56.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $264.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $290.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $621.13 million, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.83 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOTZ. William Blair cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CarLotz by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in CarLotz during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 11,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,728. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.19.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

