Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.63. CF Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,030.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Shares of CF stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in CF Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.